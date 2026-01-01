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    FloorPro Spray Cleaner RM 748 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 748 floor cleaner container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    FloorPro Spray Cleaner RM 748

    Part number: 6.295-162.0

    Wax-based slip-resistant spray emulsion for all coated hard surfaces. Repairs and refreshes coated floors and also removes unwanted heel marks and footprints.