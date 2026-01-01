FloorPro Tyre and Abrasion Marks Remover RM 776 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-572.0Special cleaner for removing rubber abrasion marks and marks caused by forklift trucks. Even adhesive tape residues and heavy oil and soot contamination are effectively removed.
Packaging size (l)
200
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
224.8
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas