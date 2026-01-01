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    FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 780 floor cleaner in a white plastic container with label detailing product information.

    FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780

    Part number: 6.294-997.0

    Polymer-based wipe care without layer build-up for maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant hard and resilient flooring. Anti-slip properties in accordance with DIN V 18032-2:2001-04.