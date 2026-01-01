FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780 | Kärcher

FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780 is the ideal everyday cleaner after coating with our RM 784 Care Dispersion and RM 782 Protect Dispersion. The detergent and care agent based on water-soluble polymers does not form layers on surfaces, reliably removes grease, oil and mineral contamination and is also suitable for more delicate floor coverings such as elastomer (rubber) or PVC. It can also be used on dissipative ESD floors and, thanks to its anti-slip properties confirmed by experts in accordance with DIN V 18032-2:2001-04, is particularly suitable for cleaning in sports and multi-purpose halls. The low-foaming FloorPro Wipe Care Extra RM 780 is designed for use with scrubber dryers as well as for classic manual cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic agent.