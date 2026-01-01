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    Flue gas adapter | Kärcher

    Silver metal chimney cap with a cylindrical top and rectangular base, featuring rivets and cut-out details.

    Flue gas adapter

    Part number: 4.656-080.0

    Flue gas adapter with draught damper for flue pipe connection (adapter for HDS burners for connection to a stack system).
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