FM ExpertPro 100/ W | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 1.321-007.0
Programme
STANDARD
Colour
anthracite
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight without accessories (kg)
35
Package weight (kg)
39.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1518 x 650 x 1021
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
1100 x 595 x 740
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual