FM ExpertPro 100/ W Tp | Kärcher

The high-quality and largest cleaning trolley FM ExpertPro 100/ W Tp boasts a closed construction and a large base plate. This provides space for important elements of economical cleaning, such as the bucket method with universal press (1 bucket each for fresh and dirty water). Without the bucket, the plate can be folded away to save space. The integrated disposal module accommodates bin liners of different sizes and can be opened by foot pedal. Cleaning utensils can be stored in four 6-litre buckets and separated by area of use. A 16-litre pull-out drawer that can be positioned to suit requirements offers even more storage space. Additional equipment can be integrated efficiently using the FlexoLink connections supplied, which can be attached to the outer sides of the FlexoMate as required. FlexoLink XL can be used to attach a sign or the WVP 10 Adv. Strong brakes on two wheels ensure the trolley is always secure and stable, even on sloping ground. The ergonomically adjustable FlexoGrip reduces the strain on arms and shoulders. Push-to-open doors can be adjusted for right-handed or left-handed users.