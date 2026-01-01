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    FM ExpertPro 50/ S | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning trolley with extendable tray, black and silver, on four wheels.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Reddot Design Award 2021
    Green Good Design Award 2021

    FM ExpertPro 50/ S

    Part number: 1.321-013.0

    • Spray method
    • Compact version and foldable waste module
    • 2 × FlexoLink S, 1 × FlexoLink XL