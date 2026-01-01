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    Foam Blocker RM 761 | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam blocker RM 761 in a metal container with red cap and handle, labelled "Professional" and "Made in Germany."

    Foam Blocker RM 761

    Part number: 6.291-389.0

    Effective foam blocker reduces foaming in waste water tanks and increases the service life of machines that produce a lot of foam. Compatible with all machines.
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