10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Foam nozzle kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher suction hose with transparent tubing and black nozzle, coiled on a white surface.

    Foam nozzle kit

    Part number: 2.112-013.0

    Foaming agent kit. The foam nozzle is ideal for use in sanitary areas and the food industry and wherever long application times are necessary.
    Make an enquiry