FR 30 ME surface cleaner | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.640-355.0Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and suction hose connection. Ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry.
Diameter (mm)
300
Connecting Thread
M 18
Colour
silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com