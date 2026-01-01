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    FR 30 ME surface cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with brass nozzle, black handle, and brush, mounted on wheels.

    FR 30 ME surface cleaner

    Part number: 2.640-355.0

    Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and suction hose connection. Ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry.
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