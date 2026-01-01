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    FR 50 surface cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with dual handles and wheels, featuring a circular base and brass fittings.

    FR 50 surface cleaner

    Part number: 2.111-023.0

    Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with 500 mm working width. Ideal for large areas.With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel castors and detergent dosing system.