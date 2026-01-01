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    FRV 50 Me surface cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with metal handle, circular base, and attached hose, designed for cleaning large areas.

    FRV 50 Me surface cleaner

    Part number: 2.111-024.0

    Surface cleaning with automatic suction of the dirty water for very large surfaces. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C.