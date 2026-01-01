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    Hand Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm | Kärcher

    Two turquoise grout floats with textured surfaces and metal edges, positioned horizontally on a white background.

    Hand Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm

    Part number: 6.999-119.0

    Holder for microfibre cleaning cloths with velcro fastener and 30 cm long from Kärcher developed for the efficient cleaning of vertical and horizontal surfaces.
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