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    Handle aluminium D23mm/140cm | Kärcher

    Silver broom handle with a teal grip, isolated on a white background.

    Handle aluminium D23mm/140cm

    Part number: 6.999-096.0

    • Lightweight aluminium handle, recess for hanging
    • 140 cm, 23 mm diameter
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