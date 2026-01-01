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    High pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex (ATEX) | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional high-pressure cleaner with grey frame, wheels, and attached spray gun.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex (ATEX)

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.353-904.0

    • Explosion protection Ex II 2 G Ex h IIB T3 Gb
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