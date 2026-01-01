High pressure cleaner HD 10/21-4 S Plus | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
High pressure cleaner
Part number: 1.286-958.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
376 - 424
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
500 - 1000
Water feed temperature (°C)
60
Operating pressure (bar)
50 - 210
Max. Pressure (bar)
250
Power rating (kW)
8
Power cable (m)
5
Nozzle size
050
Water inlet
1″
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
63.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
72.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
607 x 518 x 1063
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas