High pressure cleaner HD 10/21-4 S Plus | Kärcher

The HD 10/21-4 S Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner is the ideal machine for ergonomic and fatigue-free work. The Kärcher EASY!Force Advanced trigger gun makes it comfortable to use without any holding force. The Servo Control controller regulates the pressure and water volume. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle reduces vibrations on the spray lance by up to 30%. Carefully selected materials and premium quality are the hallmarks of the HD 10/21-4 S Plus. A hard-wearing wobble pump, stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head work in partnership with a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system. Integrated frame carriers made from aluminium form a lightweight yet robust chassis, making crane loading an option. For maximum portability and compact proportions, the motor and pump unit is mounted vertically in an upright arrangement. The machine also features accessory storage in the form of a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks.

Compact upright design concept based on vertical arrangement of motor and pump unit Small footprint and space-saving proportions. Easy to manoeuvre and transport. Maximum stability ensures a stable footing for the machine. 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head Long service life and low maintenance costs. High performance and high efficiency. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature. Ergonomic Vibrasoft Dirt Blaster Reduces vibrations by up to 30%. Reduces volume and noise level. Rotary nozzle takes the hard work out of extensive cleaning tasks. Intelligently designed service concept facilitates quick operations on site Swivelling pump head. Convenient oil fill level display and oil drain hole integrated in the chassis. Modular construction, comprising pump, motor and control cabinet. Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance. Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits Stowage compartment. Adjustable hooks, e.g. for storing second lance or electric cable. Storage for high pressure hose.