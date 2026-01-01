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    High pressure cleaner HD 10/21-4 S Plus | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with wheels, grey body, yellow accents, and attached hose and spray gun.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 10/21-4 S Plus

    Part number: 1.286-958.0

    • Space-saving upright design
    • Air/water-cooled motor
    • Energy-saving EASY!Force high-pressure gun for fatigue-free work
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