High pressure cleaner HD 10/21-4St | Kärcher

This stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner for a temperature of up to 60 °C in the water inlet boasts a flow volume of 1,000 l/h and an impressive working pressure of 210 bar. The high performance enables continuous use in tough conditions, for example in the agricultural or industrial sectors. The robust housing and frame made of powder-coated steel, the stable crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and the 4-pole, low-speed electric motor with water cooling ensure robustness and a long service life. The machine also has an integrated water storage tank with dry-running protection and empty indicator. The detergent is supplied via a special inlet with a dosing valve, and the empty level is also shown by an indicator. The machine features a large rotary switch for convenient operation, and installation and maintenance work can also be carried out quickly. The accessories are not included in the scope of supply and are available at every point of use: pressure gauge and time counter, inlet for a second detergent, automatic pressure relief and remote controls.

Durable and sturdy Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. 4-pole, slow-running electric motor guarantees a long working time. Robust reciprocating pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. High-quality equipment Robust frame and cover made of powder-coated steel. Storage tank with float valve and dry-running protection. Ready for connection of remote controls. Easy operation Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times. Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time. Particularly user-friendly thanks to self-explanatory symbols. No need for time-consuming induction. Robust design for harsh working conditions Suitable for daily use. Can be used under tough working conditions. Innovative, long-lasting, robust and therefore very economical machine. Detergent inlet The detergent intake system with dosing valve and empty indicator is just part of the high-quality equipment supplied as standard. Detergent dosing unit on the suction side. Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator. Always flexible thanks to fast retrofitting capability Automatic pressure relief is available as an option. Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator. Pressure gauge and elapsed time counter are available as an option. Large integrated water filter Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump. Easy to use, easy to clean. Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components. Electronic monitoring for greater operating safety Protects the pump against dry running. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Indicator: error codes, operating status, maintenance intervals Easy access to all service and maintenance components. Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians. Is ready for use quickly at any time Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines. The pump starts when the gun is operated. This enables easy working from any extraction point. The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility.