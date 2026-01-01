Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    High pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 S | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with grey body, large wheels, and attached hose, positioned on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 10/25-4 S

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.286-954.0

    • Top quality, ergonomic handling and maximum performance
    • Brass cylinder head, stainless steel piston, pressure cut-off, LED display
    • 10-metre-long high-pressure hose, EASY!Force Advanced, 1050 mm spray lance, power nozzle
    Make an enquiry