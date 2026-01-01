High pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic | Kärcher

Designed for tough applications, the HD 10/25-4 S St Classic stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher impresses with optimum cleaning results, easy operation and excellent equipment. Included ex works: trigger gun, lance, 10-meter high pressure hose and power nozzle – all featuring our innovative EASY!Lock quick-release couplings for speed and ease. The machine's 8.8 kW motor output produces up to 250 bar of working pressure and delivers an hourly flow rate of 1000 litres. Inside, the strong, easy-to-adjust crankshaft pump with its high-quality brass cylinder head and the low-speed 4-pole motor with automatic shutoff and air/water cooling are all hard at work to ensure consistent, long-lasting and ultra-reliable operation. Plus, an easy-to-clean water filter reliably protects the pump from dirt. Routine service and maintenance tasks on the HD 10/25-4 S St Classic can be completed just as quickly as installing its ultra-sturdy steel frame to the wall or floor.

Powerful and robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and pistons with ceramic sleeves High performance and high efficiency. Long service life and low maintenance costs. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature. Robust, stationary chassis A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components. Integrated storage space for accessories. Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections Quick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy to use 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime. Built to last, highly reliable. For high performance and low maintenance costs. Clear machine design Large water filter to protect the pump. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself. Filling level and quality of the oil can be checked easily using the inspection glass and dipstick. Intuitive operation and simple maintenance Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance. Simple operation. High flexibility Extensive range of accessories for diverse uses The extensive accessory line provides for ergonomic and economical cleaning solutions for numerous applications. Minimum installation effort.