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    High pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose and spray gun, set on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic

    Part number: 1.367-412.0

    • Air/water-cooled, 4-pole low-speed motor
    • Easy installation, operation and maintenance of the machine
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