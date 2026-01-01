High pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus | Kärcher

The HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus has been designed for daily use in harsh conditions. This machine offers superior performance with a range of special features and high-quality accessories. Featuring a high-quality Kärcher crankshaft pump with a high water flow rate of up to 1600 l/h for superior cleaning performance in highly water-intensive tasks. Suitable for extreme cleaning jobs in large stables or quarries, stone-crushing plants and on other large construction sites in earthworks and excavation. Features include pneumatic tyres for easy manoevrability and use on uneven surfaces.

Cage frame Robust, tubular outer frame. Integrated crane attachment point and accessory compartment. Protects the unit from damage. Electronic monitoring for greater operating safety Leakage protection and soft start. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Protection against two-phase short circuit. For the toughest jobs High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels. Large water filter protects pump against damage. Durable and sturdy Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic pistons.