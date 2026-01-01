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    High pressure cleaner HD 7/20 G Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with black engine, hose reel, and spray gun, mounted on a wheeled frame.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 7/20 G Classic

    Part number: 1.187-011.0

    • Independent high-pressure cleaning irrespective of external power sources
    • Robust crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
    • Compact, light and extremely mobile