High pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 St | Kärcher

Our cold water high-pressure cleaner for tough working conditions in continuous stationary use can be operated with a water inlet temperature of up to 60 °C. With a pressure of 180 bar and a flow volume of 800 l/h, it is ideally suited for cleaning machines or production facilities. At its heart lie the robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and the 4-pole, low-speed electric motor. The housing and frame, which are made of powder-coated steel, also contribute to its durability. The machine has a detergent inlet with dosing valve and empty indicator, as well as a water storage tank with dry-running protection and the empty level is also shown by an indicator here. Safe operation is ensured by electronic monitoring to provide notifications of errors and maintenance intervals. A large rotary switch makes operation convenient and effortless, and installation and maintenance are also designed with user-friendliness in mind. Extensive accessories such as time counters, remote controls or automatic pressure relief are not included in the scope of supply and can be selected at each point of use.

Durable and sturdy 4-pole water-cooled electric motor. Robust reciprocating pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. High-quality equipment Storage tank with float valve and dry-running protection. Robust frame and cover made of powder-coated steel. Ready for connection of remote controls. Easy operation Just one rotary switch for all functions guarantees simple operation without long training times. Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time. Self-explanatory symbols and a clearly-arranged operating field for easy comprehension and increased productivity. Robust design for harsh working conditions Longer working times, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use. Designed for daily use. Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine. Cleaning agent suction and dosing system for even better cleaning results Detergent inlet with valve and empty indicator. Detergent dosing unit on the suction side. Optional: second inlet with valve and empty indicator. Fine-mesh water filter Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump. Easy to use, easy to clean. Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components. Electronic monitoring for greater operating safety Protects the pump against dry running. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Indicator: error codes, operating status, maintenance intervals Easy access to all service and maintenance components. Comprehensive service network with highly trained service technicians. Is ready for use quickly at any time Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines. The pump starts when the gun is operated. This enables easy working from any extraction point. The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility. Always flexible thanks to fast retrofitting capability A time counter and pressure gauge as well as automatic pressure relief to protect accessories and pipelines are available as options. A second detergent inlet with empty indicator and dosing valve is available as an option. The machine can alternatively be controlled with a remote control.