High pressure cleaner HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus | Kärcher

The HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner enables ergonomic working thanks to the EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun without holding force. The pressure and water volume can be regulated directly on the trigger gun/lance using the Servo Control controller; the stainless steel lance (1050 mm) can be rotated. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle reduces vibrations and noise by up to 30 percent. The cleaner impresses with its high-quality workmanship and materials: the vertically installed motor and pump unit (upright concept) consists of a wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head as well as a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system and enables a compact design for maximum portability. The aluminium frame carrier make the chassis robust, lightweight and suitable for crane loading. Includes Ultra Guard high-pressure hose with durable Teflon® coating and an automatic hose reel capable of winding and unwinding even under pressure and at an angle of up to 45°, for up to 50 percent quicker set-up times. This super class device is rounded off with accessory storage options such as a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks.

Automatic hose reel Automatic winding and unwinding up to an angle of 45 °, even under pressure. Scratch-resistant and smooth Ultra Guard HD hose with Teflon® coating. Set-up times up to twice as fast. Compact upright design concept based on vertical arrangement of motor and pump unit Small footprint and space-saving proportions. Easy to manoeuvre and transport. Maximum stability ensures a stable footing for the machine. 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head Long service life and low maintenance costs. High performance and efficiency. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature. Ergonomic Vibrasoft Dirt Blaster Reduces vibrations by up to 30%. Reduces volume and noise level. Rotary nozzle takes the hard work out of extensive cleaning tasks. Intelligently designed service concept facilitates quick operations on site Swivelling pump head. Convenient oil fill level display and oil drain hole integrated in the chassis. Modular construction, comprising pump, motor and control cabinet. Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance. Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine Stowage compartment. Adjustable hooks, e.g. for storing second lance or electric cable. Storage for high pressure hose.