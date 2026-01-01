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    High pressure cleaner HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose reel and spray gun, grey and yellow accents, on wheels.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus

    Part number: 1.286-952.0

    • Automatic hose reel incl. 20 m high-pressure hose
    • Air/water-cooled motor
    • Energy-saving EASY!Force high-pressure gun for fatigue-free work