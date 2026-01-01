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    High pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with wheels, hose, and handle, featuring a grey and black design.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 10/21-4 Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.030-911.0

    • Powerful design, water-cooled 4-pole electric motor with crankshaft pump
    • Tubular steel frame with crane hook, 10-metre-long high-pressure hose
    • Classic trigger gun and spray lance, 30-litre fuel tank, puncture-proof wheels
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