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    High pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with wheels and hose reel, featuring control panel and Kärcher logo on the side.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 10/21-4 MXA

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.071-938.0

    • eco!efficiency mode, water-cooled 4-pole electric motor with axial pump
    • Automatic hose reel with 20-metre-long Ultra Guard hose with Teflon® coating
    • EASY!Force Advanced with servo control controller, 2 detergent tanks, descaler
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