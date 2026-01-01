High pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 MXA | Kärcher

As Kärcher's most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner in the middle class, the HDS 10/21-4 MXA with automatic hose reel and integrated Ultra Guard HP hose is impressive in all respects. The hose reel allows the 20-metre-long, Teflon-coated hose to be wound and unwound at an angle of up to 45° and also shortens the usual set-up time by just over 50 per cent. In addition, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the low-speed, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor, optimised burner engineering and the economical eco!efficiency mode ensure maximum performance and economical operation. Users also benefit from intelligent ergonomics thanks to the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with 1050 millimetre spray lance and servo control, as well as the simple 1-switch operation and the many options for accessory storage. The machine, which is extremely easy to maintain, also stands out from the crowd with its 2 detergent tanks, patented nozzle technology, proven safety technology and time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners as standard.

Automatic hose reel Scratch-resistant and smooth Ultra Guard HD hose with Teflon® coating. Automatic hose reel for convenient and safe storage of the 20 metre high-pressure hose. Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance. High efficiency In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation. Maximum efficiency Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life. Operational safety Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water. Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system. Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord. Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools. Detergent dosing unit Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function. The precise dosing valve ensures low consumption. Mobility concept "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller. Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges. Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. Easy to use controls One switch for all unit functions.