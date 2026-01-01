High pressure cleaner HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I | Kärcher

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High pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.699-931.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
500 - 1000
Operating pressure (bar)
210
Max. Pressure (bar)
235
Temperature (supply 12°C) (°C)
max. 80
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 30
Power rating (kW)
8
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
6.5
Heat energy (kW)
77
Power cable (m)
5
Water inlet
1″
Mobility
stationary
Fuse protection (A)
25
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
160
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
170
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1142 x 578 x 790
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas