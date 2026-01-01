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    High pressure cleaner HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial boiler with a grey and black exterior, featuring control dials and a metal exhaust pipe on top.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.251-903.0

    • Easy installation, operation and maintenance of the machine
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