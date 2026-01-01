Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    High pressure cleaner HDS 13/20-4 S | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with grey and black casing, large wheels, and control panel on top.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 13/20-4 S

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.071-937.0

    • eco!efficiency mode, water-cooled 4-pole electric motor with axial pump
    • 10-metre-long high-pressure hose, additional storage compartment for accessories
    • EASY!Force Advanced with servo control controller, 2 detergent tanks, descaler
    Make an enquiry