Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    High pressure cleaner HDS 7/16 C | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with wheels, control panel, and hose holder, viewed from the rear angle.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 7/16 C

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.173-906.0

    • Compact and powerful, air-cooled electric motor with axial pump
    • 10-metre-long high-pressure hose, modular electronics like in M/S class, storage compartment for accessories
    • EASY!Force Advanced, detergent tank, descaler
    Make an enquiry