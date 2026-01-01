10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    High pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 M | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with control panel and wheels, featuring a handle on top for easy manoeuvrability.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 9/20-4 M

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.071-941.0

    • eco!efficiency mode, water-cooled 4-pole electric motor with axial pump
    • 10-metre-long high-pressure hose, additional storage compartment for accessories
    • EASY!Force Advanced with servo control controller, 2 detergent tanks, descaler
    Make an enquiry