High pressure cleaner HDS 9/20-4 M | Kärcher

The HDS 9/20-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher combines the highest cleaning quality with the best ergonomics and user-friendliness. High-quality components and systems, such as the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the low-speed, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor, optimised burner engineering and the economical eco!efficiency mode, ensure safe and economical operation. The innovative EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long stainless steel spray lance with patented nozzle technology is also included as standard for effortless, fatigue-free and ergonomic work. The middle class machine also impresses with its 2 detergent tanks, intuitive 1-switch operation, ergonomic accessory storage, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and a sophisticated mobility concept. Consistently applied safety technology with water filter, safety valves and SDS hose also reliably protects the particularly maintenance-friendly HDS 9/20-4 M from damage.

High efficiency In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation. Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance. Maximum efficiency Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life. Operational safety Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water. Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system. Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord. Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools. Detergent dosing unit Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function. Mobility concept "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller. Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges. Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. Easy to use controls One switch for all unit functions.