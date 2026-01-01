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    High pressure cleaner HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional high-pressure cleaner with grey body and large wheels, featuring a mounted spray lance.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.030-900.0

    • High-speed heating chamber﻿
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