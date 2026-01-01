High-end HP Food trigger gun | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.775-825.0High-end spray gun with optimised flow. Low pressure losses, even with water flows of up to 2,500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best prerequisites for use in the food industry and for commercial use. Connector for HD hoses M 22 x 1.5.
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
300
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Colour
anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com