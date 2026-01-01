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    High-end HP Food trigger gun | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with yellow handle and brass connector.

    High-end HP Food trigger gun

    Part number: 4.775-825.0

    High-end spray gun with optimised flow. Low pressure losses, even with water flows of up to 2,500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best prerequisites for use in the food industry and for commercial use. Connector for HD hoses M 22 x 1.5.
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