High-end HP trigger gun | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.775-823.0High-end spray guns with optimised flow. Small pressure losses also with water volumes up to 2500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best conditions for use in the food sector and in industry. Connector for HP hoses M 22 × 1.5.
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
300
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Colour
anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com