10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    High-end HP trigger gun | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner trigger gun with yellow accents, isolated on a white background.

    High-end HP trigger gun

    Part number: 4.775-823.0

    High-end spray guns with optimised flow. Small pressure losses also with water volumes up to 2500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best conditions for use in the food sector and in industry. Connector for HP hoses M 22 × 1.5.
    Make an enquiry