10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    High pressure articulated joint | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher spray nozzle with adjustable knob, featuring a brass connector and textured grip.

    High pressure articulated joint

    Part number: 4.112-057.0

    For hard-to-reach areas: High-pressure articulated joint with infinite angle adjustment up to 120°. Simply attach directly to the spray lance of the pressure washer.