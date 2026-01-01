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    High pressure articulated joint | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with a black and silver design, featuring a star-shaped adjustment knob.

    High pressure articulated joint

    Part number: 4.481-039.0

    High-pressure articulated joint: Thanks to infinite angle adjustment up to 120°, this tool is ideal to effortlessly clean hard-to-reach areas. Simply attach to the spray lance of the pressure washer.