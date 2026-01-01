High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.390-025.010 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connecting Thread
1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Length (m)
10
Max. Pressure (bar)
315
ID ( )
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information