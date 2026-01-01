High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.110-019.0High-pressure hose (DN 8) with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable for pressures up to 315 bar. Length: 10 m.
ID ( )
8
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
315
Length (m)
10
Connecting Thread
2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com