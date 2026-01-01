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    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow and grey connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-031.0

    High-pressure hose (DN 8) suitable up to 315 bar pressure. With innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides, ANTI!Twist and 10 m long.