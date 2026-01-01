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    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors at both ends, set against a plain white background.

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

    Part number: 6.391-342.0

    To extend the operating radius with the high-pressure cleaner. Connection on both sides M22 x 1.5.