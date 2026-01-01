High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.751-420.0Up to 155 °C heat-resistant high-pressure hose (DN 8) with 10 m length. Perfect for all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher.
ID ( )
8
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
315
Length (m)
10
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com