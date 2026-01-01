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    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose coiled neatly, featuring connectors at both ends.

    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

    Part number: 6.391-394.0

    With patented AVS trigger gun connection (rotatable) and hand screw connection, M 22 x 1.5 with kink protection.
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