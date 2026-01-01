High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.391-394.0With patented AVS trigger gun connection (rotatable) and hand screw connection, M 22 x 1.5 with kink protection.
ID ( )
6
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
250
Length (m)
15
Connecting Thread
1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com