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    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose coiled neatly, featuring connectors at both ends.

    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

    Part number: 6.390-185.0

    15 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.