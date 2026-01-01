10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow and grey connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-030.0

    15 m long high-pressure hose, DN 8, with ANTI!Twist and time-saving EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.