High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.390-010.0With screw connections on both sides, M 22 x 1.5 with bend protection.
ID ( )
8
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
315
Length (m)
15
Connecting Thread
2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com