High-pressure hose, 20 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.390-726.0with union on both sides, M 22 x 1.5 with anti-kink protection. NW 10/155°C/220 bar
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connecting Thread
2 x M22 x 1.5
Length (m)
20
Max. Pressure (bar)
220
ID ( )
10
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com