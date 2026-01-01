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    High-pressure hose, 30 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with yellow and black connectors, placed on a white background.

    High-pressure hose, 30 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

    Part number: 6.390-293.0

    To extend the operating radius with the high-pressure cleaner. Connection on both sides M22 x 1.5.
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