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    High-pressure hose, 40 m, ID 12, 210 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors at both ends, placed on a white background.

    High-pressure hose, 40 m, ID 12, 210 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

    Part number: 6.391-865.0

    High-pressure hose for water volumes greater than 1,800 l / h. With union on both sides. 2x M 22 x 1.5 with anti-kink protection.
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