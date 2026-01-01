High-pressure hose Classic, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar x , EASY!Lock | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.119-005.0High pressure hose with convenient EASY!Lock manual fitting from the Classic series by Kärcher. Also suitable for hot water high-pressure cleaners.
ID ( )
8
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Length (m)
10
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com