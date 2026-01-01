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    High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Coiled blue high-pressure hose with black connectors on each end, isolated on a white background.

    High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

    Part number: 6.391-864.0

    Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With rotary coupling, 2 x M 22 x 1,5
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